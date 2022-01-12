Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) vs. Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Critical Review

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

27.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Absci and Zymergen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50

Absci presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.46%. Zymergen has a consensus target price of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 69.02%. Given Absci’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Zymergen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and Zymergen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 146.63 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zymergen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

