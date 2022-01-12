Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.66 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $23.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $65.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

