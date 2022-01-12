$20.98 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce $20.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,257.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.03 million to $48.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $109.72 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $122.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AVEO opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $138.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 147,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.