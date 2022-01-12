$20.98 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce $20.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,257.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.03 million to $48.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $109.72 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $122.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AVEO opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $138.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 147,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

