Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €142.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €142.00 ($161.36) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €151.75 ($172.44).

Shares of ML opened at €153.00 ($173.86) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €139.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €137.46. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

