ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Price Target Lowered to €46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.67 ($46.21).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.