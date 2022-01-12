ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Price Target Lowered to €46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.67 ($46.21).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

