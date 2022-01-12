Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €44.50 Price Target

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €44.50 ($50.57) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

ETR:TLX opened at €43.62 ($49.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.83. Talanx has a twelve month low of €30.30 ($34.43) and a twelve month high of €42.66 ($48.48). The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

