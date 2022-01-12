Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €12.00 ($13.64) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Leoni in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €9.95 ($11.31).

LEO opened at €10.73 ($12.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €7.30 ($8.30) and a fifty-two week high of €18.50 ($21.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.31 and its 200 day moving average is €13.46. The stock has a market cap of $350.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

