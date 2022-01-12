Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Down 0.9%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) shares were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 216 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.96). Approximately 1,910,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,280,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.99).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.94) target price on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.41.

In related news, insider Tim Cruttenden purchased 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £8,994.15 ($12,208.70).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

