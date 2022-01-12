AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AusNet Services to a “hold” rating and set a $2.41 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth and Future Networks. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users.

