Agile Growth (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGGRU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Agile Growth by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agile Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Agile Growth by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agile Growth by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agile Growth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

