VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Shares Up 0.8%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.24. 6,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 2,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.