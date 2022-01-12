Ultragate (ULG) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 35.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Ultragate has a total market capitalization of $22,113.10 and $1.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00034939 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,948,746 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultragate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.