Nord Finance Price Hits $2.67 on Major Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00006255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $1.71 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00078518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.94 or 0.07551368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,543.93 or 0.99649633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,773,810 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

