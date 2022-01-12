NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006417 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

