Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Get Freedom alerts:

NASDAQ FRHC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. 730,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,500. Freedom has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $72.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. The firm had revenue of $312.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Freedom will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 13.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 131.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Freedom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Freedom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freedom (FRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.