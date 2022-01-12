StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 18,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.37.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Towerview LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in StealthGas by 45.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

