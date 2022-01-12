Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of FLUX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 47,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,686. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

