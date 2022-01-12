On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Shares Down 15.4%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)’s stock price traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 45,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 70,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 192.23% and a negative net margin of 79.61%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.