Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 39,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 98,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

