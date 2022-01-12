Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 334,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 264,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

JOSMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, lowered Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

