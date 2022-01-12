-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,087. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44.

In related news, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,837,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,058 shares of company stock valued at $32,014,050. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

