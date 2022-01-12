ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $6.06 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $24.88 million and $630,849.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00014217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.70 or 0.07565612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.52 or 0.99904871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,105,337 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.