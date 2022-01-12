$0.18 EPS Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 2,798,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,604. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

