e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $101.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00308483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,561 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,361 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.