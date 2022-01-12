PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Up 0.1%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.76 and last traded at $100.76. 55,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 50,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $19,397,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,858,000 after acquiring an additional 156,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 107,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the period.

