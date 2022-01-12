Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Down 3.1%

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a market cap of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Get Friendly Hills Bank alerts:

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.