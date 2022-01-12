Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.61 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.73). Approximately 59,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 104,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.73).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.10. The company has a market capitalization of £41.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

About Angling Direct (LON:ANG)

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

