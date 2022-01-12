Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Shares Up 0.5%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.05. 1,102,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 826,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

