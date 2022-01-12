Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Up 3%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 4,947,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 1,908,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

JAGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 183.74% and a negative net margin of 973.74%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the third quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $159,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 219,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

