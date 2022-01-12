Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Hits $5.71 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $34,378.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00078309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.55 or 0.07569563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,513.89 or 0.99831394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003215 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,550 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

