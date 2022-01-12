Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $26.67 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.46 billion and approximately $2.33 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $26.67 or 0.00062503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00093325 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

