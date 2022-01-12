Graft (GRFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $77,630.54

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Graft has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $77,630.54 and $29,774.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00462703 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

