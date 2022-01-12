Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of ELMS stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 231,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

