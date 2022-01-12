Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of ELMS stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 231,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,130. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

