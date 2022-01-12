Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECVT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 348,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $3,005,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

