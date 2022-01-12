Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 56,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the third quarter worth $371,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.