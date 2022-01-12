Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “
Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 56,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the third quarter worth $371,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fanhua
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
