Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 56,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 70.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 64,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.