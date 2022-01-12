Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $495,895.37 and $3,499.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.97 or 0.07561536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,509.56 or 0.99609834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003211 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

