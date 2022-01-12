SuperLauncher Market Cap Tops $8.57 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $125,512.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00004535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.97 or 0.07561536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,509.56 or 0.99609834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00068062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003211 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,428,299 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

