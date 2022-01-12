Vesper Price Up 57.7% This Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $5.29 or 0.00012418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $579,918.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 57.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00060273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00077822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.34 or 0.07576324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,441.87 or 0.99572333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,919,737 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

