I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Tops $1.30 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $460.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00331265 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008877 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000176 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,338,268 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

