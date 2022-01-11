Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $876.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

SPR stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. 1,092,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,772. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

