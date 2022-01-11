Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $31.47 million and $19.66 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $28.61 or 0.00067123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00060273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00077822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.34 or 0.07576324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,441.87 or 0.99572333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

