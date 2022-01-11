Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $3,046.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00062495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.