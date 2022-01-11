Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $252,325.51 and approximately $101.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,603.23 or 1.00091444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00094895 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00032052 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033004 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.70 or 0.00793390 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

