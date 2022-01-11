Formation Fi (FORM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $664,604.00

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $664,604.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00060280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07564977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,616.73 or 1.00123177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003216 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

