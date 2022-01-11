Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post sales of $191.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $216.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $75.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $601.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $619.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $889.85 million, with estimates ranging from $848.88 million to $995.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

XHR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 603,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,173. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

