$74.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post $74.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.28 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $63.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $302.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $371.12 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 173,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

