Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). LivePerson posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 991,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

