Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 20% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $73,909.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00114237 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

